Prime Minister Issues Statement On U.S. Tariffs Against Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement late Monday regarding the tariffs President Donald Trump said will kick in on Tuesday.

The tariffs were originally supposed to come into effect last month, but President Trump put a 30-day pause on them. It was announced then that Canada was implementing our $1.3 billion border plan, reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl.

On Monday, Trump said there was no room left for a deal, and the Prime Minister called the tariffs unjustified.

“Today, after a 30-day pause, the United States administration has decided to proceed with imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian exports and 10% tariffs on Canadian energy. Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions,” Trudeau said. “While less than 1% of the fentanyl intercepted at the U.S. border comes from Canada, we have worked relentlessly to address this scourge that affects Canadians and Americans alike. We implemented a $1.3 billion border plan with new choppers, boots on the ground, more coordination, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. We appointed a Fentanyl Czar, listed transnational criminal cartels as terrorist organizations, launched the Joint Operational Intelligence Cell, and are establishing a Canada-U.S.”

Trudeau said that fentanyl seizures from Canada have dropped 97% between December 2024 and January 2025 to a near-zero low of 0.03 pounds seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered. Should American tariffs come into effect tonight, Canada will, effective 12:01 am tomorrow, respond with 25% tariffs against $155 billion of American goods – starting with tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods immediately, and tariffs on the remaining $125 billion on American products in 21 days.”

The tariffs, he said, will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn.

“Should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures. While we urge the U.S. administration to reconsider their tariffs, Canada remains firm in standing up for our economy, our jobs, and our workers and for a fair deal. Because of the tariffs imposed by the U.S., Americans will pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs. Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship. They will violate the very trade agreement that was negotiated by President Trump in his last term,” his statement concluded.