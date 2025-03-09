Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification

Symptoms may start around 10 days after being exposed but can start anywhere from 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms generally last for one to two weeks.

Symptoms include:

High Fever

Cough

Runny Nose

Red and watery eyes

Blotchy red rash, first on the face and then moves down the body. The rash usually appears 3 to 7 days after the start of symptoms.

Tiny white spots on the inside of the mouth and throat but are not always there. These spots are called ‘Koplik’s spots’.

Infants under 12 months and people who are pregnant or have a weak immune system can get very sick from measles.

Measles can also lead to:

dehydration

ear infections

lung infections (pneumonia)

swelling of the brain (encephalitis)

hearing loss

seizures

permanent brain damage (subacute sclerosing panencephalitis)

death

Measles in pregnancy can lead to premature delivery, low birth weight and miscarriage.