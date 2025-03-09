SunnyNow
Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification

Sunday March 9th, 2025, 8:34am

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location listed below on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure.

  • Walmart Supercentre
    304 Erie Street South
    Leamington
    Date of exposure: March 1st, 2025: 5:00pm – 11:00pm
  • La Toxica Mexican Food
    73 Erie Street South
    Leamington
    Date of exposure: March 2nd, 2025: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

Symptoms may start around 10 days after being exposed but can start anywhere from 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms generally last for one to two weeks.

Symptoms include:

  • High Fever
  • Cough
  • Runny Nose
  • Red and watery eyes
  • Blotchy red rash, first on the face and then moves down the body. The rash usually appears 3 to 7 days after the start of symptoms.
  • Tiny white spots on the inside of the mouth and throat but are not always there. These spots are called ‘Koplik’s spots’.

Infants under 12 months and people who are pregnant or have a weak immune system can get very sick from measles.

Measles can also lead to:

  • dehydration
  • ear infections
  • lung infections (pneumonia)
  • swelling of the brain (encephalitis)
  • hearing loss
  • seizures
  • permanent brain damage (subacute sclerosing panencephalitis)
  • death

Measles in pregnancy can lead to premature delivery, low birth weight and miscarriage.

