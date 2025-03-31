Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 31st, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Queen Elizabeth Elementary School

4 Maxon Avenue in Leamington

Friday, March 21st – 9:15am – 5:35pm

Tuesday, March 25th – 9:15am – 4:00pm

School building including Discovery School-based Care & EarlyON

273 Main Street East

Wednesday, March 26th – 11:00am – 1:45pm

Main Entrance, Waiting Room

273 Main Street East in Kingsville

Wednesday, March 26th 11:00am – 1:45pm

Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms

194 Talbot Street West, Leamington

Wednesday, March 26th – 12:00pm – 6:35pm

Main Entrance, Emergency Room