Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 31st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 31st, 2025, 2:09pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
- Queen Elizabeth Elementary School
4 Maxon Avenue in Leamington
Friday, March 21st – 9:15am – 5:35pm
Tuesday, March 25th – 9:15am – 4:00pm
School building including Discovery School-based Care & EarlyON
- TMC Kingsville Walk-in Clinic
273 Main Street East
Wednesday, March 26th – 11:00am – 1:45pm
Main Entrance, Waiting Room
- Essex County Nurse Practitioner Lead Clinic
273 Main Street East in Kingsville
Wednesday, March 26th 11:00am – 1:45pm
Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms
- Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot Street West, Leamington
Wednesday, March 26th – 12:00pm – 6:35pm
Main Entrance, Emergency Room
