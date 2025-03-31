CloudyNow
Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 31st, 2025

Monday March 31st, 2025, 2:09pm

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

  • Queen Elizabeth Elementary School
    4 Maxon Avenue in Leamington
    Friday, March 21st – 9:15am – 5:35pm
    Tuesday, March 25th – 9:15am – 4:00pm
    School building including Discovery School-based Care & EarlyON
  • TMC Kingsville Walk-in Clinic
    273 Main Street East
    Wednesday, March 26th – 11:00am – 1:45pm
    Main Entrance, Waiting Room
  • Essex County Nurse Practitioner Lead Clinic
    273 Main Street East in Kingsville
    Wednesday, March 26th 11:00am – 1:45pm
    Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms
  • Erie Shores HealthCare
    194 Talbot Street West, Leamington
    Wednesday, March 26th – 12:00pm – 6:35pm
    Main Entrance, Emergency Room

