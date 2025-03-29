Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 29th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

MC Urgent Care Clinic Kingsville

273 Main Street East

Tuesday, March 25th – 9:50 am – 12:40 pm

Waiting rooms, Patient Assessment Rooms

273 Main Street East Tuesday, March 25th – 9:50 am – 12:40 pm Waiting rooms, Patient Assessment Rooms Erie Shores Family Health Team

59 Main Street Wast

Tuesday, March 25th – 12:30 pm – 2:40 pm

Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms

59 Main Street Wast Tuesday, March 25th – 12:30 pm – 2:40 pm Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms Malotts Guardian Pharmacy

59 Main Street East in Kingsville

Tuesday, March 25th – 12:30 pm – 2:40 pm