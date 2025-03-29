Light RainNow
Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 29th, 2025

Saturday March 29th, 2025, 12:01pm

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

  • MC Urgent Care Clinic Kingsville
    273 Main Street East
    Tuesday, March 25th – 9:50 am – 12:40 pm
    Waiting rooms, Patient Assessment Rooms
  • Erie Shores Family Health Team
    59 Main Street Wast
    Tuesday, March 25th – 12:30 pm – 2:40 pm
    Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms
  • Malotts Guardian Pharmacy
    59 Main Street East in Kingsville
    Tuesday, March 25th – 12:30 pm – 2:40 pm

