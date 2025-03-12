NEWS >
Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 12th, 2025

Wednesday March 12th, 2025, 1:11pm

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact their health care provider to review their immunity status.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible, to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

 

  • Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic
    33 Princess Street, Leamington
    Thursday, March 6th: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
    Main building entrance & Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic waiting room
  • Walmart Leamington
    304 Erie Street South, Leamington
    Friday, March 7th: 10:00 am – 3:30 pm
    Main entrance

