Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification For March 11th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact their health care provider to review their immunity status.

Old Colony Christian Academy Kingsville

1521 Road 4 West RR 2

Friday, February 28th: 9:00am – 5:30pm

Monday, March 3rd: 9:00am – 5:30pm

In addition to monitoring for symptoms for 7 to 21 days, those individuals who are unimmunized, fall within the following groups

Children less than 1 years of age

Pregnant individuals who have less than 2 doses of the measles vaccine (MMR)

Individuals who are immunocompromised

and had exposures at the following two locations, are asked to call the Health Unit at 519-258-2156 ext.1420 for assessment and potential preventative treatment: