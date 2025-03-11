Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification For March 11th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 11th, 2025, 5:39pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact their health care provider to review their immunity status.
- Old Colony Christian Academy Kingsville
1521 Road 4 West RR 2
Friday, February 28th: 9:00am – 5:30pm
Monday, March 3rd: 9:00am – 5:30pm
In addition to monitoring for symptoms for 7 to 21 days, those individuals who are unimmunized, fall within the following groups
- Children less than 1 years of age
- Pregnant individuals who have less than 2 doses of the measles vaccine (MMR)
- Individuals who are immunocompromised
and had exposures at the following two locations, are asked to call the Health Unit at 519-258-2156 ext.1420 for assessment and potential preventative treatment:
- Fresh Co Leamington
250 Erie Street South
Friday, March 7th: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
- Erie Shores Health Care Emergency Room
194 Talbot Street West
Friday, March 7th: 9:30pm – 10:05pm
