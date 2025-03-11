SunnyNow
Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification For March 11th, 2025

Tuesday March 11th, 2025, 5:39pm

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact their health care provider to review their immunity status.

  • Old Colony Christian Academy Kingsville
    1521 Road 4 West RR 2
    Friday, February 28th: 9:00am – 5:30pm
    Monday, March 3rd: 9:00am – 5:30pm

In addition to monitoring for symptoms for 7 to 21 days, those individuals who are unimmunized, fall within the following groups

  • Children less than 1 years of age
  • Pregnant individuals who have less than 2 doses of the measles vaccine (MMR)
  • Individuals who are immunocompromised

and had exposures at the following two locations, are asked to call the Health Unit at 519-258-2156 ext.1420 for assessment and potential preventative treatment:

  • Fresh Co Leamington
    250 Erie Street South
    Friday, March 7th: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
  • Erie Shores Health Care Emergency Room
    194 Talbot Street West
    Friday, March 7th: 9:30pm – 10:05pm

