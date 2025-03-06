Police Looking For ATV
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 6th, 2025, 5:32pm
LaSalle Police is investigating the theft of an ATV from a property in the 1700 block of Front Road.
Police say a 2013 black and yellow Can AM Commander ATV was taken some time between February 20th and 27th along with a set of keys.
LaSalle Police is asking anyone with information regarding this theft or has seen the ATV to contact then at 519-969-5210 or anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.
