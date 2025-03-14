NEWS >
PHOTOS: Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Shines Over Windsor

Friday March 14th, 2025, 5:34am

City News
0
0

A rare ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse filled the skies over Windsor, early Friday morning.

A total lunar eclipse is astronomical event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse peaked around 3:00am.

 

