Pet Of The Week: Hey there, I’m Simba!



Simba – 4 years – Labrador Retriever – Male

Hey there, I’m Simba! I’m a young, smart, cuddly, and playful goofball with an energy level that rivals a marathon runner. I’m the life of any party, always on the go, and eager to explore.

My curiosity knows no bounds, but it did land me here in the shelter. You see, I once mistook a police car for a giant toy, and gave chase, causing quite a spectacle! But don’t worry, I’m not a criminal, just a fun-loving pup with a zest for life. The animal protection officer lady picked me up and said ‘buddy, you don’t belong outside!”. What she didn’t know was, this ain’t my first rodeo! I’m a frequent flyer at the shelter and have been known to be a stray before. I’m just an escape artist, ready to rock and roll at any exit or opening for adventure! It’s safe to say you’ll need to keep a close eye on me and my crazy antics!

I have A LOT of personality. I’m your typical high energy, fun-loving Lab always ready to have a party! I do need some work on my excitement and basic training, but I know in a home with someone that will burn off my energy, be patient, and meet my needs, I will thrive and make such a great companion!

If you’re looking for a sweet, friendly, and rambunctious companion who can make you laugh, look no further. Adopt me, and let’s create our own comedic tales!