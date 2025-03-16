CloudyNow
Pet Of The Week: Hello, I’m Jack!

Sunday March 16th, 2025, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0


Jack – Male – Domestic Medium Hair – 4 years

Hello, I’m Jack. I’m a bit on the shy side, but don’t let that deter you. You see, I’m what the humans here like to call “spicy” meaning I prefer to do my own thing and would rather chase mice than sit on laps. But I still need a place to call home, so what do you say? *All of our “working whiskers” cat are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and vet checked. You are responsible for providing a safe and suitable living environment, food, water and veterinary care as required. Since he is a “Working Whiskers” pet, you get to choose your own adoption fee.

Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.

