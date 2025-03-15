NOW OPEN: BeaverTails In Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 15th, 2025, 11:56am
BeaverTails is now open in Amherstburg.
A BeaverTail is a fried dough pastry that is sold in a variety of flavours. BeaverTails are known for their toppings, including classic cinnamon and sugar, Nutella, whipped cream, bananas, apples, hazelnut, maple, chocolate, Oreo, Skor, or Reese’s Pieces
You can find them at 57 Richmond Street and follow them on Facebook here.
