NOW OPEN: BeaverTails In Amherstburg

Saturday March 15th, 2025, 11:56am

BeaverTails is now open in Amherstburg.

A BeaverTail is a fried dough pastry that is sold in a variety of flavours.  BeaverTails are known for their toppings, including classic cinnamon and sugar, Nutella, whipped cream, bananas, apples, hazelnut, maple, chocolate, Oreo, Skor, or Reese’s Pieces

You can find them at 57 Richmond Street and follow them on Facebook here.

