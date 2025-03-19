New Manager Of Legal, Licensing & Enforcement In Essex

The Town of Essex has a new Manager, Legal, Licensing & Enforcement.

Cory has worked as an associate lawyer with Greg Monforton and Partners. Prior to his time with the firm, he held several key positions, including Development Coordinator at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Alumni and Fund Development Coordinator at the University of Windsor, and Curriculum Reform Coordinator at the University of Windsor.

Simard is a graduate of the University of Windsor, where he earned an Honours Degree in Environmental Studies and a Juris Doctor Degree. He has also completed the Occupational Health and Safety certificate program from Seneca College, further enhancing his qualifications.

Under the direction of the Director, Legal & Legislative Services/Clerk, the Manager, Legal, Licensing & Enforcement is responsible for delivering a wide range of legal services in areas of law affecting the Town, administration of the Town’s various licensing programs and oversight of By-Law compliance and enforcement for the Town. With his broad legal background and experience in both the public and private sectors, Cory is well-equipped to contribute to the Town’s legal, licensing, and enforcement needs. His well-rounded expertise will support the Town of Essex in continuing to serve the community effectively and responsibly.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cory Simard to the Town of Essex team. His extensive legal background and diverse professional experience will serve him well in the position of Manager, Legal, Licensing & Enforcement. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to our community.” said Joseph Malandruccolo, Director, Legal & Legislative Services/Clerk.

Cory officially started his role at the Town of Essex on March 5th, 2025.