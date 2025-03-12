Mostly CloudyNow
4 °C
40 °F
Mainly CloudyWed
7 °C
45 °F		SunnyThu
12 °C
54 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
19 °C
66 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

New Features Coming To Lakewood Park

Wednesday March 12th, 2025, 2:56pm

Tecumseh
0
0

Improvements are coming to Tecumseh Lakewood Park South.

The project includes an all-season washroom facility, a water feature, a natural amphitheatre with an entertainment pavilion, and a food truck/event plaza area.

On Tuesday, Council awarded the tender for the Lakewood Park Improvement Project in the amount of $3,899,319.40 excluding HST, to Bear Construction and Engineering Inc.

The work will start after Canada Day.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message