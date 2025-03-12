New Features Coming To Lakewood Park
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 12th, 2025, 2:56pm
Improvements are coming to Tecumseh Lakewood Park South.
The project includes an all-season washroom facility, a water feature, a natural amphitheatre with an entertainment pavilion, and a food truck/event plaza area.
On Tuesday, Council awarded the tender for the Lakewood Park Improvement Project in the amount of $3,899,319.40 excluding HST, to Bear Construction and Engineering Inc.
The work will start after Canada Day.
