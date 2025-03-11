Monster Spectacular Returns To Windsor After A Decade

Get ready to rev your engines Windsor! Monster Spectacular, the action-packed, motorsports family show mixing racing, showmanship and the ultimate fan experience roars into Windsor for the first time in a decade on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, at 1:00pm.

Monster Spectacular will electrify the crowd with jaw-dropping stunts and fans will witness intense, side-by-side racing, high-flying freestyle competitions, and unique wheelie contests. The exciting 2025 lineup features some of the biggest and best monster trucks on the circuit today including Black Stallion, Tour champion Overkill Evolution, Suberfoot, and a Monster Truck school bus!

The family-friendly event also includes super modified lawn mower races, a motocross backflip and a BMX performance by three-time X-Games champion, Mike Varga.

The Monster Spectacular Pit Party provides fans with a unique opportunity to go down to the floor and see the massive trucks up close, meet the drivers and take pictures. The Pit Party takes place at 12:00pm, and Pit Party passes can be purchased on site.

Tickets are on sale now and available online here.