Mock Nuclear Disaster Planned For The Area

The Town of Amherstburg,Windsor Regional Hospital, the Town of Essex, the County of Essex, The City of Windsor, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and provincial and international partners. are participating in an emergency preparedness training exercise from March 14th to March 21st, 2025 that will simulate a coordinated response to a fictional nuclear event.

Those involved in this exercise will be able to test response protocols, strengthen cross-border collaboration, and enhance emergency management skills in a controlled environment.

During the exercise, some training locations will experience temporary service interruptions, and certain sites will be closed to the public.

The Amherstburg Libro Centre will be closed to the public on March 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2025, but this will not affect business at Team Rehab.

The WFCU Centre will be partially closed to the public on March 17th and 18th, 2025. Service users have been notified of these closures.

Windsor Regional Hospital will be participating in emergency training exercises on Tuesday, March 18th. Patient care will not be impacted by this training exercise.

Town of Essex is not anticipating any facilities or services will be impacted by the exercise.

Additionally, the public may encounter actors engaging with emergency personnel in a simulated emergency environment. This joint international collaboration will provide emergency teams with a realistic opportunity to demonstrate their skills, refine strategies, and build essential partnerships in a safe training environment.

As a part of being prepared for a nuclear incident, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit encourages those with Potassium Iodide pills (KI pills) to check the expiry dates. If your pills are close to expiring or you don’t have KI pills, please visit wechu.org/KI.