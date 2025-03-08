Mill St. Market Returns For Summer 2025 With Four Themed Nights

The Mill St. Market makes a return to Leamington this summer.

This free, family-friendly street festival transforms Mill Street West into a vibrant pedestrian-only destination, showcasing delicious food, handcrafted goods, local beverages, live music, and art. New this year, each market will feature a unique theme with themed entertainment and music to match the atmosphere.

Friday, June 13th, 2025 – Hippie Vibes

Friday, July 11th, 2025 – Jingle in July

Friday, August 8th, 2025 – Country & Western

Friday, September 12th, 2025 – 1980s Glow Party

“The Mill St. Market has become a signature summer event in Leamington that brings people together to celebrate the talent, creativity, and hospitality our community has to offer,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “With four exciting, themed nights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

They will run from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. Local vendors are invited to apply at https://leamingtonartscentre.com/mill-st-market/.