Local Expert Blog: Factors to Consider Before Getting A Tankless Water Heater

If you’re getting ready to replace or upgrade your old water heater, you’re probably considering switching to a tankless model. They cost less to run, last longer, and can heat your water continuously for as long as you need them to – that is, as long as you choose the right model for your needs. Read on to learn which four factors you’ll want to keep in mind when making your decision.

Water Quality

Homeowners who live in an area with hard water must monitor their tankless water heater carefully for scale buildup. Letting this buildup accumulate unchecked forces your heater to work harder to maintain the same temperature and flow capacity. Choose a model with anti-scaling features like an ultrasonic descaler to protect your heater and keep it working at peak efficiency for longer.

Climate

Not all tankless water heaters are built to stand up to Canada’s frigid winter temperatures. Canadian homeowners who want consistent access to hot water must choose models that can perform well during cold snaps. For best results, look for ones that were designed specifically for the Canadian market. These units have been tested in harsh weather conditions and have proven themselves reliable.

Fuel Source

Tankless water heaters can be powered using two different types of fuel: electricity or natural gas. Electric models are much more common than gas ones, costing less to purchase and install and fitting more easily into a wider variety of homes. Gas water heaters can heat more water at once and are sometimes less expensive to run, but they cost more up-front and require special supply lines and ventilation that won’t fit into every home.

Number of People in Your Home

While a house with one or two people in it can get away with a water heater with just 30,000 BTUs, you may need one with more than 80,000 BTUs to keep larger households comfortable. If you have the budget for it, choose a larger unit than you think you’ll need. Going high gives you some extra wiggle room for high-use periods or new additions to your family.

Go Tankless Today

There’s a tankless water heater out there for every home, and Syles Mechanical is here to help you find yours. Contact us today to discuss your hot water needs and learn more about the wide range of tankless water heaters we carry.