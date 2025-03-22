Liquidation Of Hudson’s Bay Starts Monday

Hudson’s Bay will begin the liquidation process starting Monday, March 24th.

“Canadians have shown extraordinary support for Hudson’s Bay over the last two weeks and overwhelmed us with their encouragement and endearment for the brand. We are extremely fortunate to have such an engaged community behind us,” said Liz Rodbell, President and CEO of Hudson’s Bay. “Our associates have been met with extraordinary kindness from our customers—each of whom reflects the cherished relationships we have built together over generations.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Company will share additional details regarding closure timelines, and customer accommodations, including final sales events. Once the liquidation sale begins, all sales will be final. Gift cards will be accepted up to and including April 6th, 2025.

Hudson’s Bay at Devonshire Mall on Friday, A Zellers pop-up store on the second floor of the mall opened in August 2023 and will also be part of the liquidation.

At the time, the pop-up was billed as a strategic market test to determine future Zellers store locations and was a key ingredient in Hudson’s Bay’s expansion strategy

A visit to the store Friday evening showed the elevator now out of service along with washrooms and the escalator.