Light RainNow
2 °C
36 °F
ShowersTue
10 °C
50 °F		A Few ShowersWed
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

LCBO To Stop Selling U.S Products

Tuesday March 4th, 2025, 10:32am

Local News
0
0

The government of Ontario has directed the LCBO to implement restrictions on all U.S. beverage alcohol sales and related imports into Ontario, effective immediately.

This comes as part of Ontario’s response strategy to U.S. tariffs.

The LCBO has ceased the purchase of all U.S. products, retail customers are no longer able to purchase U.S. products on lcbo.com and the LCBO app, and wholesale customers, including grocery and convenience stores, bars, restaurants, and other retailers, are no longer able to place orders of U.S. products online.

Spirits, wine, cider, beer, ready-to-drink coolers/cocktails, and non-alcoholic products produced in the U.S. will no longer be available in retail stores or LCBO Convenience Outlets.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message