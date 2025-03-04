LCBO To Stop Selling U.S Products

The government of Ontario has directed the LCBO to implement restrictions on all U.S. beverage alcohol sales and related imports into Ontario, effective immediately.

This comes as part of Ontario’s response strategy to U.S. tariffs.

The LCBO has ceased the purchase of all U.S. products, retail customers are no longer able to purchase U.S. products on lcbo.com and the LCBO app, and wholesale customers, including grocery and convenience stores, bars, restaurants, and other retailers, are no longer able to place orders of U.S. products online.

Spirits, wine, cider, beer, ready-to-drink coolers/cocktails, and non-alcoholic products produced in the U.S. will no longer be available in retail stores or LCBO Convenience Outlets.