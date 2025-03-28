LaSalle Police Warn Of False Police Number Calling Canada-Wide

LaSalle Police report that someone is cloning their phone number and claiming to be a police officer notifying the callers that they have been a victim of identity theft. This is happening Canada wide.

Reported information so far is that the callers know your first and last name and will provide a fictious badge number and report/occurrence number.

Police say that this is a scam and that the LaSalle Police Service would not convey identity theft in this manner. If you receive a similar call, do not release any personal information and promptly hang up the phone.