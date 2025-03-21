SunnyNow
LaSalle Launches Strategic Plan Survey

Friday March 21st, 2025, 10:09am

LaSalle
0
0


The Town of LaSalle administration has been updating the corporation’s Strategic Plan over the past several months. The review and update of LaSalle’s current Strategic Plan, LaSalle 2050, is intended to consider this vision and develop a plan for the next 5 years.

The draft framework was presented at the March 11th, 2025 Regular Meeting of Council. This included the draft Strategic Plan and the results to the phone survey that was conducted by Leger in December.

After extensive engagement with community members, Town staff, the Senior Leadership Team, and Council, and through community events, small format discussions, surveys, and workshops, community members are now invited to share their feedback on the draft Strategic Plan through a public survey.

The survey will be open until Friday, April 4th, 2025.

You can find the survey here.

