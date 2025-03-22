Lakeshore Receives Funding For County Road 22 Sanitary Sewer Expansion

Lakeshore received a federal fudging boost on Saturday for infrastructure needed to promote new housing supply and increase density.

The $36,814,400 received through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) will be used to address critical wastewater infrastructure challenges.

The project directly benefits over 2,600 homes by protecting them from flooding and facilitates development in the Wallace Woods Secondary Planning Area, which is expected to accommodate approximately 53,000 residents.