Lakeshore Pothole Repairs Ongoing

Thursday March 6th, 2025, 1:08pm

The annual freeze-thaw cycle of winter in Southwestern Ontario is impacting local roads in the Municipality of Lakeshore. The fluctuating temperatures are causing uneven road surfaces, including cracks, potholes, and frost heaving, throughout the municipality.

Lakeshore is actively monitoring sections of roads that are most impacted. Additional staff shifts, including weekends, have been added to conduct cold patch repairs, which are a temporary measure used during colder weather months. As temperatures go up, it is expected that some sections of road will naturally settle.

“We understand the frustration of drivers during this time of the year and we’re asking for patience as repairs are made,” said Krystal Kalbol, Corporate Leader – Operations. “Residents and visitors should drive to conditions. We also encourage people to report issues with local roads so our team can ensure we address their concerns across the municipality.”

Issues with roads and other municipal infrastructure and facilities can be reported to the Public Service Unit at [email protected], by phone at 519-728-2700, or in-person at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre (during regular business hours.

