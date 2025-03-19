Jeff Dunham Brings Artificial Intelligence Tour To The Colosseum Stage

Global comedy superstar and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham returns to The Colosseum stage on Saturday, July 26th.

From sold-out global tours to record-breaking broadcast specials, Jeff Dunham is a comedy superstar and one of the world’s most inventive entertainers. In a more than two-decades-long career, he has performed live in front of over 7.7 million people across 1,500 performances. Dunham has completed nine international tours with shows in more than 20 different countries including Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Sweden, France, Australia, and South Africa.

Beyond the stage, Dunham has filmed 12 record-breaking comedy specials and currently holds three of the top five highest-rated programs on Comedy Central. Of those specials, Minding the Monsters and Controlled Chaos were the network’s most viewed specials of their respective years, while 2008’s Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special remains Comedy Central’s highest-rated program of all time. Dunham’s 2019 Netflix special Beside Himself, still ranks in the top five most-watched among all Netflix Comedy Specials. All-in, his specials have garnered nearly 2.5 billion views across all digital and broadcast platforms.

Catch Jeff Dunham and his iconic cast of characters on the Artificial Intelligence tour live from The Colosseum stage on Saturday, July 26th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 21st.