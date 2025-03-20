Health Unit Provides Updated Recommendations For Measles Vaccination

With the number of measles cases and exposures in our region continuing to increase, the health unit’s Medical Officer of Health is providing updated vaccination recommendations to healthcare providers and caregivers of young children aged 6-12 months.

At this evening’s board of health meeting, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh provided an overview of new recommendations for local healthcare providers to conduct individual risk assessments for patients 6-12 months of age, who have not started the recommended series of Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Based on the level of individual risk, as assessed through the patient’s likelihood of travel to areas where measles is circulating, or other high-risk activities (e.g., attending large gatherings), healthcare providers should consider administering a dose of MMR ahead of schedule. This dose would be an additional dose to the existing recommended series outlined in Ontario’s Publicly Funded Immunization Schedule and the Canadian Immunization Guide.

The WECHU has been working closely with healthcare providers, providing education and ongoing recommendations. According to Dr. Aloosh, “Our region is amongst those in the province which is managing the ongoing and increasing challenges associated with measles. This updated vaccination recommendation for susceptible infants will provide an additional important level of protection.”

Parents and caregivers of children in our region are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers to determine if this is appropriate for the child(ren) in their care.