Fire Damages MNSi Cables In LaSalle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 10th, 2025, 4:32pm
A brush fire on Matchett Road south of Normandy in LaSalle has knocked out MNSi service to everything south of Morton, including Amherstburg and LaSalle.
Damage is extensive, and the section of cable will have to be replaced, and work will last into Monday night.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
MNSi says not to push the reset button on your router, as this will erase your router settings. Once the damage is repaired, you may need to cycle the power on your router to restore service.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook