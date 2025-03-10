Fire Damages MNSi Cables In LaSalle

A brush fire on Matchett Road south of Normandy in LaSalle has knocked out MNSi service to everything south of Morton, including Amherstburg and LaSalle.

Damage is extensive, and the section of cable will have to be replaced, and work will last into Monday night.

MNSi says not to push the reset button on your router, as this will erase your router settings. Once the damage is repaired, you may need to cycle the power on your router to restore service.