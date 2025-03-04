NEWS >
Essex County OPP Investigating Theft Of Trailer

Monday March 3rd, 2025, 9:03pm

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen semi-trailer and identifying those involved in the theft.

Police say that between approximately 10:30pm on Saturday, March 1st, 2025, and 5:00pm on Sunday, March 2, 2025, unknown suspect(s) stole a white 53-foot 2023 semi-trailer full of lawn care equipment from the 4000 block of County Road 46 in Town of Tecumseh.

The trailer had a Quebec licence plate RR6416E.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

windsoriteDOTca
