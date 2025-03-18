Essex Adds Safety Measures As New Wendy’s Opens

Wendy’s restaurant, located at 255 Talbot Street North in Essex, is open, and the town has put in place some new safety measures.

The Town of Essex says that they are anticipating an increased number of pedestrians crossing the busy roadway directly in front of Essex High School.

A permanent lighted pedestrian crossing is expected in 2 to 3 months, but in the meantime, a temporary crosswalk and signage have been set up to help students and the public safely cross this busy roadway.

In addition, a Crossing Guard will be on site temporarily to assist students during the lunch hour from 10:55am to 11:45am.