SunnyNow
3 °C
38 °F
SunnyTue
16 °C
61 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
18 °C
64 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesThu
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Essex Adds Safety Measures As New Wendy’s Opens

Tuesday March 18th, 2025, 9:00am

Business
0
0

Wendy’s restaurant, located at 255 Talbot Street North in Essex, is open, and the town has put in place some new safety measures.

The Town of Essex says that they are anticipating an increased number of pedestrians crossing the busy roadway directly in front of Essex High School.

A permanent lighted pedestrian crossing is expected in 2 to 3 months, but in the meantime, a temporary crosswalk and signage have been set up to help students and the public safely cross this busy roadway.

In addition, a Crossing Guard will be on site temporarily to assist students during the lunch hour from 10:55am to 11:45am.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message