Erie Shores Healthcare Responds To Rising Measles Cases With Visitor Restrictions And Screening

In response to an increase in confirmed and suspected measles cases in our community, Erie Shores HealthCare is temporarily implementing hospital-wide visitor restrictions for children under 16, effective immediately and until further notice.

Anyone arriving at Erie Shores HealthCare will undergo measles screening at all hospital entrances. Patients and visitors exposed to measles within the past three weeks who are unvaccinated or experiencing symptoms of measles should contact Erie Shores HealthCare before arrival.

Individuals scheduled for appointments should call the hospital switchboard at 519-326-2373 to receive guidance before their appointment. Please do not bring children under 16 with you to your appointment.

Those requiring emergency medical attention who meet these criteria should call 519-326-2373, extension 4400, before arrival to allow Emergency Department staff to arrange for your arrival and limit potential exposure within the hospital.