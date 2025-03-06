NEWS >
East Windsor Service Ontario Moves To Walmart

Thursday March 6th, 2025, 5:40pm

City News
The East Windsor Service Ontario office has a new home. It is now located inside the Walmart at 7100 Tecumseh Road East.

Located at the front of the store, it replaces the old locations across the street and has longer hours, open 9:00am to 8:00pm Monday to Friday and 9:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday.

Walk-ins are available, but limited due to high demand and making an appointment is suggested.

