East Windsor Plaza Redevelopment Continues

Wednesday March 26th, 2025, 10:00am

Business
The redevelopment of a East Windsor plaza continues.

The Rose City Shopping Centre located on Tecumseh Road East at Princess Avenue will see a relocated Shoppers Drug Mart on the west end of the property and a new No Frills constructed at the existing Shoppers site.

A smaller plaza under construction will be home to a new Mary Browns Chicken, Maverick’s Donut Company, Noodlebox and Tahini’s.

