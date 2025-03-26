East Windsor Plaza Redevelopment Continues

The redevelopment of a East Windsor plaza continues.

The Rose City Shopping Centre located on Tecumseh Road East at Princess Avenue will see a relocated Shoppers Drug Mart on the west end of the property and a new No Frills constructed at the existing Shoppers site.

A smaller plaza under construction will be home to a new Mary Browns Chicken, Maverick’s Donut Company, Noodlebox and Tahini’s.