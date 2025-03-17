Drag’s Biggest Night Hits Caesars Windsor

A star-studded lineup of Queens will take The Colosseum stage in RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2025 on Friday, August 22nd.

This year, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World is taking you behind the velvet ropes of herstory’s most exclusive awards show. Get ready to walk the red carpet hosted by Jimbo as Joan Rivers. Plus, sickening performances by Daya Betty as Lady Gaga, Derrick Barry as Britney Spears, Jaida Essence Hall as Beyoncé, Jorgeous as Ariana Grande, Kim Chi as Mariah Carey, Vanessa Vanjie as Rihanna, and surprise guests including finalists from Season 17 of the most important night of the year for the art of Drag. Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV.

The red carpet awaits! Don’t miss RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2025, live from The Colosseum stage on Friday, August 22 at 8:00pm. The lineup is subject to change. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 19th at 10:00am online.