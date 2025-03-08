SunnyNow
-5 °C
24 °F
ClearingSat
2 °C
36 °F		Mainly SunnySun
8 °C
46 °F		SunnyMon
12 °C
54 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Don’t Forget To Spring Ahead Tonight

Saturday March 8th, 2025, 8:06am

Local News
0
0

A sure sign that spring is on its way, Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday morning at 2:00am, which means it’s time to set your clocks ahead by one hour, Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services also reminds Windsorites that this is a good time of the year to install fresh batteries in your smoke detectors.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message