“Country Group Of The Century” Plays Caesars Windsor

Alabama brings their renowned catalogue of hits and classics to The Colosseum stage for a can’t-miss performance on Thursday, June 5th.

It’s been over 50 years since Randy, Jeff, and Teddy left Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. In 1980, the band broke through with their first Top 20 hit “My Home’s In Alabama.” Since then, the band has released its greatest hits including “Down Home,” “Jukebox in My Mind,” “Love in the First Degree,” “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why),” “Mountain Music,” and “Song of the South.”

Alabama brought country music to the mainstream. They introduced rock-style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics, and sounds to the country audience. Bands benefitting from that breakthrough include Zac Brown Band, Florida Georgia Line, and Eli Young Band. They have also inspired many of today’s brightest country stars, including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan, as well as pop and rock stars from Ed Sheeran to Jon Bon Jovi.

Alabama has sold over 80 million albums. They have charted 43 Number One singles including 21 in a row, a record that will likely never be surpassed in any genre. They have won over 178 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards, ACM Awards, and counting. They’ve earned 21 Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum albums and were named the RIAA’s “Country Group of the Century.” They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are also world-class philanthropists who have raised over 250 Million dollars for charity.

Catch Alabama: Live in Concert from The Colosseum stage on Thursday, June 5th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10:00am online.