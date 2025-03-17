Construction Underway On New Fire Hall In Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 17th, 2025, 10:24am
Construction is underway on the new fire hall in Amherstburg.
The new station at the Libro Credit Union Centre will replace both Stations one and three.
It is expected to be open in August.
