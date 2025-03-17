Mostly CloudyNow
-1 °C
30 °F
Chance Of FlurriesMon
7 °C
45 °F		SunnyTue
15 °C
59 °F		CloudyWed
16 °C
61 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Underway On New Fire Hall In Amherstburg

Monday March 17th, 2025, 10:24am

Amherstburg
0
0

Construction is underway on the new fire hall in Amherstburg.

The new station at the Libro Credit Union Centre will replace both Stations one and three.

It is expected to be open in August.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message