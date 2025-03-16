Construction Returns To Walker And Tecumseh Road East

Construction is set to return to the busy intersection of Walker Road and Tecumseh Road East.

Starting Monday, traffic will be diverted and reduced to one lane in each direction on the south side of Tecumseh Road, controlled by traffic signals at Walker Road.

No left turns will be allowed at the Walker/Tecumseh intersection in any direction during the construction period.

The work is expected to take approximately 8-12 weeks to complete, including permanent restoration.