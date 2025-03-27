City Wants You To Know the Rules On Open Burning

The City of Windsor urges residents to be mindful of open burning regulations to ensure community safety and compliance with municipal by-laws.

In response to recent incidents, Windsor Fire & Rescue Services reminds residents that open burning is strictly prohibited without a valid permit. “So far, in 2025, our emergency services have already responded to more than 50 incidents related to improper open burning,” says Fire Chief Jamie Waffle.

Under the City of Windsor by-law that took effect in February 2025, residents found conducting open burns without approval face a cost recovery charge equivalent to Ministry of Transportation (MTO) rates, currently totaling $570.50 per hour per piece of apparatus (minimum one-hour fee), plus consumable inventory and a 10% administrative fee, plus HST.

This measure aims to recover costs associated with services and dispatch of emergency vehicles.

More information can be found on the city’s website.