Changes Coming To Robson Road In Leamington

Thursday March 6th, 2025, 5:30pm

Leamington
0
0


Leamington will be undertaking a road reconstruction and traffic calming project on Robson Road, from Erie Street South to Cherry Lane starting next week.

The project includes additional parking along Robson Road, permanent traffic calming measures and new active transportation facilities designed for users of all ages and abilities.

Robson Road, between Erie Street South and Cherry Lane, will be limited to local traffic only during construction and crews will aim to reopen Robson Road at the end of each workday when possible. However, access may remain restricted depending on construction progress.

The work is expected to last two months.

