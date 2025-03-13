Bird E-Scooters And E-Bike Rentals Return This Weekend

This weekend marks the return of Bird Canada’s e-scooter and e-bike rental services across the city.

Bird Canada first arrived in Windsor in May 2021, and the number of individuals using the e-scooters and now e-bikes continues to grow.

The program continues to grow in popularity with more than 83,000 rides taken in 2024, that’s up from just under 69,000 in 2023. The demographic taking advantage of the service in greatest numbers includes riders 30 to 39 years old, with the 40 to 49 age bracket growing as well.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you’re looking to rent an e-scooter or e-bike, you’ll need to download the Bird Canada app. The cost is $1.15 to unlock an e-scooter and $0.42 per minute to use.