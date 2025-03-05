AQUA Makes Stop A Caesars Windsor On Canadian Tour

“Barbie Girl” pop group AQUA is set to make a splash at Caesars Windsor! Be there when the AQUA 2025 Canada Tour stops on The Colosseum Stage for an unforgettable night of pop music on Friday, September 26th.

The band broke worldwide in 1997 with its debut album, Aquarium. The album contained hit singles, including “Turn Back Time,” “Doctor Jones,” and the notorious “Barbie Girl,” which, upon its release, became a global phenomenon.

Thanks to the doll-centered storyline and kitschy music video, which perfectly matched the playful aesthetic of the ‘90s, “Barbie Girl” raced to the top of the charts worldwide and became an instant classic. The plastic-fantastic song, which had everyone singing along to the lines “I’m a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie world”, catapulted AQUA into the public consciousness. In early 2022, the music video reached over one billion views on YouTube, which is still among the most used songs on Instagram Reels globally.

Over their career, AQUA has sold 38 million albums, and seven million singles, and belongs to the absolute music elite. Additional hits for the group include “Roses Are Red,” “My Oh My,” and “Lollipop (Candyman).” Recently, AQUA was nominated for three Grammys for their collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice on “Barbie World” from Barbie The Album. Now, AQUA is ready to take on Canada with its energetic and mesmerizing live performances.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7th at 10:00am.