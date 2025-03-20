Amherstburg Starbucks Opens Today
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 20th, 2025, 8:45am
The new Starbucks in Amherstburg opens on Thursday.
It opened in a new plaza at 527 Sandwich Street South next to Tim Hortons.
A new Burger King and Taco Bell have also opened in the plaza.
