Amherstburg Starbucks Opens Today

Thursday March 20th, 2025, 8:45am

Amherstburg
0
0

The new Starbucks in Amherstburg opens on Thursday.

It opened in a new plaza at 527 Sandwich Street South next to Tim Hortons.

A new Burger King and Taco Bell have also opened in the plaza.

