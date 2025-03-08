$36M In Federal Support Toward A National Urban Park In The Windsor Area Announced

A National Urban Park in Windsor got more support on Saturday.

Chief Nikki van Oirschot of Caldwell First Nation and Kieran McKenzie, Councillor for the City of Windsor, joined the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, in Windsor, Ontario, to reaffirm their joint commitment to designate a national urban park in the Windsor area.

During the announcement, the minister confirmed $36.1 million over five years for the national urban park, and an additional $4.6 million per year of ongoing, long-term funding for its operation as First Nations and partners continue to work toward advancing a park designation agreement this year.

The initiative to advance a national urban park in the Windsor area has, since its inception in 2021, brought together First Nations, Parks Canada, and land administering partners, including the City of Windsor, the Town of LaSalle, the Province of Ontario, Hydro One Networks, and Essex Region Conservation Authority, working in collaboration to advance the goals of enhancing conservation, connecting people with nature, and advancing reconciliation. This initiative builds on many years of advocacy, support and dedication of local partners, stakeholders and First Nations to protect these lands in perpetuity.

The lands and waters identified for inclusion in the proposed national urban park are culturally and historically significant to the First Nations peoples who have stewarded them for millennia. The creation of a national urban park in the traditional territory of the Three Fires Confederacy is an opportunity to support and foster First Nations’ leadership and stewardship in conserving and restoring these lands and waters for future generations of Windsorites and Canadians.