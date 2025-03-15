2,500 Ducks Dropped On The Ice At The WFCU Centre

The first Hospice Rubber Duck Drop on Thursday saw 2,500 rubber ducks were dropped from the rafters onto the ice following the Windsor Spitfires’ game against the Soo Greyhounds.

Hockey fans and hospice supporters watched in excitement as the ducks scattered across the rink, all vying for the top prize. When the flurry of yellow settled, one lucky duck landed closest to centre ice, securing its owner the grand prize of $5,000.

“I want to extend heartfelt thanks to the entire Windsor Spitfires team, to all of our volunteers, and to everyone who purchased a duck to show their support,” says Katharen Bortolin, Hospice Executive Director. “Your generosity helps ensure that high quality, memorable, palliative care remains available to those who need it most across our community.”

The winner has been contacted, and will be announced in the coming days.