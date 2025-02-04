YMCA To Relocate Newcomer, Youth, And Employment Services To UWindsor’s Downtown Campus

YMCA of Southwestern Ontario is moving its Windsor Newcomer, Youth, and Employment Services office to the University of Windsor’s downtown campus building at 300 Ouellette Avenue.

The new YMCA Learning and Careers Centre will occupy a portion of the 300 Ouellette building, in what once was the Honest Lawyer and other small business.

“We are excited to work closely with the University of Windsor to create a vibrant and welcoming hub for our participants, while enhancing our collective impact on the community. Together, we aim to cultivate an environment where everyone can connect, thrive, and contribute to the rich tapestry of the City of Windsor,” said Andrew Lockie, CEO of YMCA of Southwestern Ontario.

The move is scheduled to be completed prior to the fall of 2025.

“The University of Windsor is thrilled to be partnering with YMCA of Southwestern Ontario on a co-location agreement that has the potential to expand recreational programming, experiential learning opportunities, and community benefits in the near future”, said Robert Gordon, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Windsor. “By effectively harnessing the outreach and facilities capacity of both organizations, this partnership has the ability to generate local impact in the downtown core and beyond.”