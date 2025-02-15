Winter Storm Watch Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 14th, 2025, 9:21pm
Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area.
Another significant winter storm is forecast to bring heavy snowfall and blowing snow to the area beginning early Sunday morning and ending Sunday evening. There may also be a chance of freezing rain for areas near Lake Erie.
There remains some uncertainty as to which areas will receive the heaviest snowfall amounts, as well as if freezing rain mixes with snow.
