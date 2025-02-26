WEATHER: Wednesday February 26th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 26th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday February 26th, 2025.
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow or rain early in the afternoon. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Risk of freezing rain early in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 4 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook