WEATHER: Tuesday February 25th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 25th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday February 25th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 7. UV index 3 or moderate.
