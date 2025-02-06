WEATHER: Thursday February 6th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 6th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday February 6th, 2025.
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
