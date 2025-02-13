WEATHER: Thursday February 13th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 13th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday February 13th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow changing to 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 2 or low.
