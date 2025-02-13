CloudyNow
-5 °C
23 °F
Chance Of FlurriesThu
-3 °C
27 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-6 °C
21 °F		Periods Of SnowSat
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Thursday February 13th, 2025

Thursday February 13th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Thursday February 13th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow changing to 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 2 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message