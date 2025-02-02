WEATHER: Sunday February 2nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 2nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday February 2nd, 2025.
Becoming cloudy this morning then snow changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle late this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
