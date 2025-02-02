CloudyNow
WEATHER: Sunday February 2nd, 2025

Sunday February 2nd, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Sunday February 2nd, 2025.

Becoming cloudy this morning then snow changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle late this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

